«فايننشال تايمز»: تحركات المملكة لمكافحة الفساد تحظى بدعم شعبي

Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown ...Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during a press conference in Riyadh, on April 25, 2016. The key figure behind the unveiling of a vast plan to restructure the kingdom's oil-dependent economy, the son of King Salman has risen to among Saudi Arabia's most influential figures since being named second-in-line to the throne in 2015. Salman announced his economic plan reform best known as "Vision 2030". / AFP PHOTO / FAYEZ NURELDINEFAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images