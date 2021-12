ملياردير ياباني يعود إلى الأرض بعد رحلة فضاء استمرت 12 يومًا

TOPSHOT - Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa waves before boarding the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft prior to the launch at the Baikonur cosmodrome on December 8, 2021. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano, led by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, will blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 0738 GMT. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP)