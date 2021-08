خروج 3 سفن عن السيطرة بـ«خليج عمان».. هذا ما حدث

The Israeli-linked Japanese-owned tanker MT Mercer Street is seen off the port of the Gulf Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on August 3, 2021. - On July 29, two crew members of the tanker MT Mercer Street, managed by a prominent Israeli businessman's company, were killed in what appears to be a drone attack off Oman, the vessel's London-based operator and the US military say, with Israel blaming Iran. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)