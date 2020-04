«كورونا» يجمد تحركات الجيش الأمريكي.. وفاة 5 وإصابة العشرات في يوم واحد

A Romanian serviceman stands in a vehicle as the country's army was called to assist the police in enforcing a full day lockdown, with people allowed out of their houses for a very limited number of purposes, in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)