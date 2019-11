كوريا الجنوبية تعلن تطورات جديدة بشأن سفنها المحتجزة لدى ميليشيا الحوثي

A South Korean Hanjin Rome shipping vessel (R) is seen anchored in waters at the Eastern Anchorage off Singapore on September 15, 2016. Ports are refusing entry to dozens of ships run by the South Korean company, for fear they will be unable to pay docking fees, leaving an estimated 500,000 containers stuck on its ships across the globe even as it pleads with creditors and starts a fire sale of vessels to other companies. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN