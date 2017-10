خبير أمني: هجمات إلكترونية غير عادية على «أرامكو» ولا توجد حماية 100%

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. A barrage of damaging cyberattacks is shaking up the security industry, with some businesses and organisations no longer assuming they can keep hackers at bay, and instead turning to waging a guerrilla war from within their networks. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files (POLAND - Tags: BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)