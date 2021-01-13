«الأمن السيبراني» يصدر تحذيراً عالي الخطورة بشأن ثغرات في منتجات «Adobe»

تواصل – فريق التحرير :
أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم الأربعاء، تحذيراً أمنياً عالي الخطورة بشأن ثغرات أمنية في منتجات Adobe، موضحاً أنها تستهدف كل القطاعات.
وعن التهديدات المحتملة أوضح المركز أنه يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.
وأوصي المركز بتحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحًا لهذه التحديثات كالتالي :
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html