﴿إِنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الَّذينَ اتَّقَوا وَالَّذينَ هُم مُحسِنونَ﴾.. تلاوة خاشعة للشيخ «عبدالله الجهني» من صلاة الفجر
﴿إِنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الَّذينَ اتَّقَوا وَالَّذينَ هُم مُحسِنونَ﴾.. تلاوة خاشعة للشيخ «عبدالله الجهني» من صلاة الفجر

ولي العهد يصل منطقة الجوف
ولي العهد يصل منطقة الجوف

بلدي الرياض يتابع مطالب حي الموسى مع شركة المياه
بلدي الرياض يتابع مطالب حي الموسى مع شركة المياه

مجهول متنكر في «زي نسائي» يحرق سيارة فارهة بجدة (فيديو وصور)
مجهول متنكر في «زي نسائي» يحرق سيارة فارهة بجدة (فيديو وصور)

ذئبان يتجولان في ‎روضة نورة شمال الرياض‎ (فيديو)
ذئبان يتجولان في ‎روضة نورة شمال الرياض‎ (فيديو)

مدني بريدة يحذر: لا تقتربوا من هذا الوادي
مدني بريدة يحذر: لا تقتربوا من هذا الوادي

وفاة وإصابة 6 أشخاص في تصادم مروع على طريق «الخرمة- رنية»
وفاة وإصابة 6 أشخاص في تصادم مروع على طريق «الخرمة- رنية»

الإطاحة بمقيم انتحل صفة رجل أمن في جدة.. عقوبة صارمة بانتظاره
الإطاحة بمقيم انتحل صفة رجل أمن في جدة.. عقوبة صارمة بانتظاره

«الأمن السيبراني» يصدر تحذيراً عالي الخطورة بشأن ثغرات في منتجات «Adobe»

«الأمن السيبراني» يصدر تحذيراً عالي الخطورة بشأن ثغرات في منتجات «Adobe»
0

تواصل – فريق التحرير :

أصدر المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني، اليوم الأربعاء، تحذيراً أمنياً عالي الخطورة بشأن ثغرات أمنية في منتجات Adobe، موضحاً أنها تستهدف كل القطاعات.

وعن التهديدات المحتملة أوضح المركز أنه يمكن للمهاجم استغلال الثغرات والكشف والإفصاح عن معلومات حسّاسة، وتجاوز سعة مخزن الذاكرة المؤقت، وتنفيذ برمجيات خبيثة.

وأوصي المركز بتحديث النسخ المتأثرة، حيث أصدرت Adobe توضيحًا لهذه التحديثات كالتالي :

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/photoshop/apsb21-01.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/illustrator/apsb21-02.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/animate/apsb21-03.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/campaign/apsb21-04.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/incopy/apsb21-05.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/captivate/apsb21-06.html

https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/bridge/apsb21-07.html

